More than 60,000 letters, parcels and notifications are waiting to be delivered in Alicante province due to a shortage of Post Office (Correos) personnel, according to the CSIF union.

A CSIF spokeswoman reported that the backlog has been building up for weeks because the company will not address the staffing problem.

The shortfall means that it is ‘impossible for the delivery to get up to date’, stated the spokeswoman.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News