The mayors of Elche and Alicante held a top-level meeting on Wednesday and a rail link between the two cities with a stop at Alicante-Elche airport was deemed to be of primary importance.

It was the second tête-à-tête of this legislature for Alicante’s Luis Barcala and Elche’s Pablo Ruz – both of the Partido Popular (PP) – who said they will ask for a meeting with transport minister Óscar Puente to discuss the issue.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News