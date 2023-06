The necropsy on the lynx named Tiko, found dead on June 8 after being released into the wild in Lorca, revealed it was poisoned by ingesting plastic.

Tiko was one of eight Iberian lynxes being released in Murcia region for the EU Lynxconnect project.

Also, one of the female lynxes, called Torrealvilla, has gone missing after its GPS collar was found a few metres from the motorway on Monday.

