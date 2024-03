A criminal organisation which was falsifying chassis numbers on stolen cars to sell them on illegally has been broken up in the northern Costa Blanca.

Guardia Civil officers searched two warehouses in Benissa and Jávea where the chassis numbers and number plates were changed, as well as the homes of the four men they arrested, in Denia, Jávea, Teulada and Gandia.

Full report in Costa Blanca News – in the shops on Thursday due to the Friday bank holiday