Financial customers will be able to submit their complaints to a single body ‘quickly and free of charge’, according to the government.

Economy minister Carlos Cuerpo said the maximum period for attention will be 90 days.

The draft law creating the financial customer protection authority (Autoridad de Defensa del Cliente Financiero) has been sent back to Parliament after stagnating for 18 months.

