UK election campaign kicks off after cabinet resignation

Boris Johnson says his frustration over delaying Brexit has left him wanting to ‘chew my own tie’ as he launched his party’s election campaign under the shadow of a Cabinet resignation.

The Prime Minister, speaking outside Number 10 following an audience with the Queen at which she agreed to dissolve Parliament, said he did not want an early election but that MPs were refusing to deliver Brexit.

His speech was delayed by the resignation of Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns, who was accused of ‘brazenly lying’ about his knowledge of an allegation that a Tory candidate had sabotaged a rape trial.

By Harriet Line, Catherine Wylie, Patrick Daly and George Ryan