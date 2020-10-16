Leaders play on tiers for fears

PUNCH drunk Little Britain has become a sparring ground for petty political battles over the Covid-19 crisis as national unity hits the canvas.
Boris Johnson has launched his three-tier traffic lights system for localised restrictions while contender for the hot seat Sir Keir Starmer comes off the ropes calling for a ‘circuit breaker’ – a short ‘get tough’ lockdown in England.
The PM believes his curbs achieve a delicate balance, keeping the pandemic under control and the economy moving. He has been forced to roll with the punches from politicians on all sides – including Tory back benchers – as a result of the fight between concerns for health versus worries over the economy.

