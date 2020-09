Torrevieja’s new mobile radar to catch speeding motorists was put into service on Monday.

During the first week it is scheduled to be carrying out checks on Avenidas Desiderio Rodríguez, Gregorio Marañón, Cortes Valencianas, La Mancha, Baleares and Torrealmendros, according to councillor for security Federico Alarcón.

More details in Costa Blanca News on Friday