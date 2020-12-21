Spain to implement travel ban

The Spanish government has decided to temporarily halt the entry of travellers from the UK, starting tomorrow (Tuesday).

This does not apply to Spanish nationals or residents of Spain.

This is their statement via twitter, although the image with it refers to ‘flights’.

“El Gobierno de España, de manera concertada con Portugal, suspenderá desde mañana las entradas en territorio español de ciudadanos procedentes del Reino Unido, salvo nacionales o residentes en nuestro país.”

