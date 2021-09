President of Andalucía region Juanma Moreno announced this morning that the devastating wildfire in Málaga province is now ‘under control’.

He noted that there would now be a ‘complicated phase’ to completely extinguish the blaze.

A total of 1366 people have been allowed to return to their homes – but not 250 residents from Genalguacil.

