Record employment figures hailed

0
11
A total of 19.83 million people are now paying into the social security system in Spain – the highest figure in the historical data series.
Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.