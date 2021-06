A controversial ruling by the ministry for health will allow Spain’s national football team to be inoculated against Covid-19 before the start of the Euro 2020 tournament.

Health minister Carolina Darias announced on Wednesday night that the army would administer Pfizer jabs to the players ‘so they can go to represent Spain in the best of conditions’.

