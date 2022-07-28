Waste plant deadlock broken

The waste transfer plant for the Vega Baja area in Dolores opened for a test period on Wednesday, ‘to check that all the installations work perfectly’.

Dolores mayor José Joaquín Hernández explained that the plant, which will enable more efficient and environmentally friendly treatment of rubbish from the area’s 27 municipalities, will only receive waste from Orihuela and Dolores at first.

The other municipalities which currently have to take all their rubbish up to 70 kilometres away to the treatment plant in Jijona, will be added progressively, he said.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News