Under-pressure bin service to be bolstered

0
32

A total of 34 new positions to work for the rubbish collection and street cleaning service in Orihuela were due to be made available this week, announced the town hall.

And an additional 10 workers are being taken on for 10 days to carry out a ‘shock plan’, noted the councillor responsible, Guillermo Cánovas.

This follows many complaints that the shortage in manpower and vehicles was letting waste in the streets get out of control, especially on the coast.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.