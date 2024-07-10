Poo removed

Rojales town hall reported this morning that they have ‘completed the necessary treatments in the water’ at the municipal swimming pool.

They had been forced to temporarily close the public facility after excrement was found in the water.

“We have reopened the doors at the usual schedule,” they noted.

A council spokesperson revealed on Sunday evening that it would be shut for 48 hours as it was ‘necessary to carry out the corresponding treatments to ensure the water is clean and safe to use’.

Commenting on the town hall Facebook page, residents speculated that young people have been carrying out a social media ‘challenge’ in which they ‘have a poo’ in an outdoor swimming pool – and the same has occurred in various other municipal pools.

The municipal pool in Rojales opens at 10.00 each day.