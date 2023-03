A Briton accused of stabbing his wife to death at their home in Orihuela Costa on Sunday has been remanded in custody by a judge.

The 69 year old appeared in court yesterday (Thursday), after receiving treatment in hospital for several days for a knife wound to the stomach.

Minute’s silence were held at Playa Flamenca and other points in the region to pay homage to the victim.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News