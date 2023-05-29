Sports drugs trafficking racket taken down

A criminal organisation which was producing and distributing illegal muscle-building drugs ‘on a large scale’ has been busted by the Guardia Civil and National Police.

A Guardia Civil spokesman said they were trafficking in SARMs (selective androgen receptor modulators), which are synthetic performance-enhancing drugs that are chemically similar to anabolic steroids.

The joint investigation was launched last year when the forces discovered the existence of a gang which was supplying the drugs, the sale of which is banned in Spain.

