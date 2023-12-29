Unhealthy portions

Email

December 28

Dear Editor,

Hope you all had a Merry Christmas at the Costa Blanca News.

I know you will all think, what on earth is the matter with this woman but honestly… I went to a well known British supermarket and to be honest, I only go there to get Christmas bits to make it a bit more like the old Christmases we loved.

Anyway, as we all know, the Christmas tins of sweets for years have been getting smaller, less sweets and like everything else, more money.

I bought a box of Twiglets and when I opened them, they had been cut in half so the box is the same size but the amount has been cut down.

I am not blaming the supermarkets, I am really angry with the suppliers. Do they really think this is good business?

Suppliers please note we may have bought them this year but next year will give them a pass… you will be the losers in the long run.

Sorry to moan but this has been bothering me.

Wishing everyone a Healthy New Year

T. Moon