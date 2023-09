A dyke will be built to prevent flooding and protect the more than 5,000 inhabitants of San Fulgencio’s eastern flank, the regional government has announced.

Regional environment and infrastructure councillor, Salomé Pradas visited the town hall on Tuesday, with the director general for water, Sabina Galindo.

She promised mayor José Ballester that ‘promoting this hydraulic infrastructure is urgent and necessary’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News