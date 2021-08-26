Electricity price scandal rumbled

Electricity prices were due to hit yet another record high today (Thursday), a day after the national competition watchdog (CNMC) assured some companies were overcharging by up to 30% since the tariff system changed on June 1.

Minister for the ecological transition Teresa Ribera will speak on Monday about how the government plans to stop the constantly rising prices.

