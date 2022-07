The USO union representing Ryanair cabin crew in Spain has called another 12 days of strikes for July.

The stoppages will take place on July 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

Union leaders are demanding a ‘change of attitude’ from the low-cost operator and a return to the negotiating table.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News