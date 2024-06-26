‘Guaranteeing’ bank loans for first-time buyers

A total of €20 million is being made available by the Valencia government to help young people to buy their first home.

The scheme will operate through guarantees issued by the regional ‘public bank’ – the Valencia finance institute (Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas – IVF).

Regional president Carlos Mazón explained that the initiative is designed to ‘facilitate access to credit to young people aged between 18 and 45 years old, who need a mortgage to buy their first home’.

