Lives lost and saved

The regional emergency services have reported numerous interventions over the past few days, including some with tragic outcomes and others with much happier conclusions.

Two people drowned on Costa Blanca beaches, including a 79-year-old Spanish woman at El Acequión beach in Torrevieja’s port area yesterday.

The alert was received at about 14.15 and an emergency medical team ambulance (SAMU) was mobilised but they could only confirm that she had already died.

Another person died at Mil Palmeras beach in Pilar de la Horadada on Sunday afternoon, where a SAMU arrived within minutes and the crew tried to resuscitate her for several minutes without success.

A 49-year-old woman survived a heart attack in the early hours of Sunday morning in Alicante thanks to a member of the public with advice over the telephone from the ‘112’ emergency call centre.

The alert was received at 02.59 from Calle Catedrático Leveroni, and the operator gave the caller guidance on how to apply cardiopulmonary resuscitation until a SAMU ambulance arrived.

Afterwards, the medics definitively revived the patient and took them to Alicante general hospital.

Finally, a climber had to be rescued on Saturday after falling in a climbing area of Cala de Ambolo in Jávea.

A call at 19.52 reported that the 51-year—old man had hit the rock face on the way down and momentarily lost consciousness.

The provincial fire service mobilised its high altitude rescue group (GERA) on board the Alpha 01 rescue helicopter, and SAMU and a basic life support (SVB) ambulances were sent to the scene.

The rescuers descended from the helicopter to the climber, who had suffered a possible fractured shoulder blade and a pulmonary contusion.

Once he had been immobilised, the man was taken up to the helicopter on a stretcher and evacuated to San Vicente fire station, where a SAMU was waiting to take him to Alicante general hospital.