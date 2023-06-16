Creating a vulture community

In the first week of June three young bearded vultures, which had been born in captivity, were introduced to the special protection area set up in the north of the Valencia region – in the Parque Natural de la Tinença de Benifassà.

This is part of a programme, started in 2018, which is designed to bring the bearded vulture back to Maestrazgo area – and establish a breeding population that connects the Andalucían and Pyrenean populations.

A total of 11 of these lammergeyers had been released in the natural park over the last five years, although only eight are still alive. Now another three have been added.

