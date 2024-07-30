Ballads from the battlements

The summer festival at Guardamar castle features three live music performances between August 5 and 9.

Tickets for all three events are available online from www.agendaguardamar.com

All performances start at 22.00.

First up on Monday, August 5 the percussion and wind instrument group, Moon will give a candlelit concert. Tickets are €10.

Next up, on Wednesday, August 7 it is the turn of Ki Big Band. The jazz big band features a large cast of great soloists, with an ‘unmistakable style and sound’. Expect an evening of ‘innovative’ Latin, Brazilian and Latin jazz music. Tickets are €15.

Bringing the curtain down on the festival, on Friday, August 9 is the vocalist and trumpeter Andrea Motis and her band Temblor, featuring Christoph Mallinger (violin, mandolin, guitar) and Zé Luis Nascimento (percussion). For the performance, Andrea will perform her own compositions, which have been inspired by English songwriters and songs from her Latin-American roots. Tickets are €15.

Photo: GVA