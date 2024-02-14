Demand to stop dithering over need for new school

Frustration has intensified at the problems for teachers and children caused by overcrowding at Orihuela Costa’s two infant and primary schools.

Three successive councils have failed to allocate and prepare a site for a third school.

Teachers said Orihuela Costa has a deficit of services for children and now the schools have had to give up services like computer rooms, music, activities for small groups and psychomotricity, to make room for the new arrivals.

