Cash for third lane on A-7 motorway

Another 17 kilometres of the busy A-7 motorway in the south of Alicante province will be covered by a third lane.

The government revealed at the press conference which followed Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting that they are stumping up €94 million for the project.

According to government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez they have given the green light to put the contract out to tender to install the additional lane from the AP-7 (Alicante-Cartagena) junction in Crevillente as far as the junction for Orihuela-Benferri, which leads onto the CV-870.

