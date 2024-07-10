Just jazz in Jávea

Paquito D’Rivera Quartet, Marc Copland Quartet, and Nina Dinamita & Swing Milicia will be appearing at the 22nd Jávea Jazz festival which takes place from August 3-5.

The event was presented on Monday by mayoress, Rosa Cardona and councillor for culture, Mavi Pérez, where it was revealed that the musical delights will take place at the Plaza del Constitución and admission is free for all performances.

The opening night’s concert will see the pianist and founding member of the legendary Cuban group Irakere, Paquito D’Rivera take to the stage with his quintet of Reinier Elizarde ‘El Negrón’ (bass), Yuvisney Aguilar (percussion) and Sebastián Laverde (vibes).

Next up, on August 4, it is the turn of the American pianist and composer, Marc Copland, who is considered an ‘itinerant ambassador for improvised, intelligent, complex and totally attractive’ jazz. For the performance Copland will be backed by Robin Verheyen (saxophone), Drew Gress (bass) and Fabrice Moureau (drums).

The closing performance, on August 5, is given over to Nina Dinamita & Swing Milicia, a group formed from the Sedajazz collective and inspired by great female figures who have succeeded in cutting across gender lines, such as Nina simone and Rosario Sánchez Mora ‘La Dinamitera’.

The group features Claudia Ferrández (vocals), Lucía Bisquert (trombone), Rosana Díaz (saxophone), Adriano Tortora (piano), Tico Porcar (drums) and Borja Flores (bass).

At the presentation, Sra Cardona invited all residents and visitors to attend the festival.