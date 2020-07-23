Quesada high street facelift finished

The long-awaited improvements to Avenida de las Naciones in Ciudad Quesada (Rojales) have been completed with a €500,000 investment from the provincial government and the town hall.

“We’re thrilled with the new image and all sorts of improved infrastructures in one of the municipality’s principal areas for tourism, hospitality and shopping,” said councillor for works and services Jesús Martínez.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com