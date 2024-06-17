It’s turtle time

Loggerhead turtles will be coming ashore to make nests and lay their eggs on Costa Blanca beaches over the coming weeks, biologists have stated.

The presence of this protected species has increased in recent years along Spain’s Mediterranean coast, as pregnant mothers search for the ideal conditions to lay their eggs.

Torrevieja town hall biologist, Juan Antonio Pujol noted that the first ‘attempt’ occurred at Playa de la Glea in Campoamor, Orihuela Costa last week.

