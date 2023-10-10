Reaching out to the UK

Regional councillor Nuria Montes is travelling to the UK tomorrow (Wednesday) for a three-day trip which is designed to ‘strengthen relations’ with Britain in the fields of tourism and innovation.

Sra Montes – who is in charge of the departments for industry, innovation, commerce and tourism in Valencia – is visiting London and Edinburgh with a delegation of business people from the region.

“We have an intensive agenda of meetings and events in the sectors of tourism and innovation,” she said.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News