Reaching out to the UK

Regional councillor Nuria Montes is travelling to the UK tomorrow (Wednesday) for a three-day trip which is designed to ‘strengthen relations’ with Britain in the fields of tourism and innovation.

Sra Montes – who is in charge of the departments for industry, innovation, commerce and tourism in Valencia – is visiting London and Edinburgh with a delegation of business people from the region.

“We have an intensive agenda of meetings and events in the sectors of tourism and innovation,” she said.

