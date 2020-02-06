Farmers march on Madrid

THE NEW left-wing coalition government between PSOE and Unidas Podemos is facing its first major conflict.

Farmers marched through main streets of Madrid and cut-off traffic around the busy Atocha railway station roundabout on Wednesday on the way to the nearby Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to demand urgent action.

They claim the new rise in the minimum wage in Spain to a gross €950 is the main reason why around 45,000 jobs have been lost in the agricultural sector in January alone.

Farmers say the increasing labour costs added to the extremely low prices distribution companies offer, increases their loses and makes many farms unprofitable.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper