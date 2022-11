Ways in which Orihuela town hall and the regional health service in the Torrevieja hospital catchment area can collaborate to improve healthcare provision in Orihuela Costa were established at a meeting on Tuesday.

Healthcare area manager José Cano and mayoress Carolina Gracia discussed the requests to create an auxiliary medical centre in the area, that would be affiliated to the main health centre in Aguamarina.

