A drug dealing operation being run from two homes that were being squatted and were located by a private academy for children has been shut down in Torrevieja, reported the Guardia Civil this morning (Thursday).

Several witnesses had complained about an apartment in the middle of the town, where people were coming and going every day at unsociable hours and drug addicts were engaging in unsanitary behaviour, according to a spokesman for the force.

