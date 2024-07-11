Dark Side of the Moon in Valencia

The Hemisfèric in Valencia’s city of science and arts is projecting a new show combining the music of Pink Floyd with images of the cosmos.

Using 2D Fulldome format, the screening features the band’s official The Dark Side of the Moon Planetarium show, produced by NSC Creative in collaboration with Aubrey Powell.

This is a non-narrated show containing breathtaking projected images of the moon, space, the International Space Station, astronauts on Mars, rockets and more.

The audience will live through a ‘sensorial experience with mythical songs in surround sound as it travels through the solar system projected on the concave screen of the Hemisfèric’.

For further information and tickets to the Hemisfèric, visit https://cac.es/en/hemisferic/