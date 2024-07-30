Cometh October, cometh Oktoberfest

Tables can already be reserved for the 36th Oktoberfest which takes place in La Nucía from October 3-13.

The event takes place at the car park of the Camilo Cano Olímpic stadium and is the oldest event of its kind in the Valencia region.

Organised by the Oktoberfest CCC association, the event aims to enable visitors to enjoy music, food and drink as well as having fun.

Admission to the Oktoberfest is free, where attendees will be able to partake in an ‘authentic, Bavarian-style beer festival’.

The large Oktoberfest marquee is open from 18.00-00.30 daily, and on Sundays and Wednesday, October 9 (Valencia region day) it is open in the morning and until 01.00.

Table reservations, for a minimum of eight people, are €5 per person, which will be returned once inside the marquee. They are being taken online at www.oktoberfestccc.com, by telephone on 611 655 345 or by email to oktoberfestccc@gmail.com

In addition to typical German beers, visitors will be able to enjoy classic food from that country, such as pork knuckle, sausages, sauerkraut, and more.

There will also be vegan food and drink options.

Entertainment is being provided by the German folk group Steinsberger, who are coming to Spain expressly for the event.