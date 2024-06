The Guardia Civil are trying to identify the owner of two dogs which officers rescued from drowning in an irrigation pool in Mula (Murcia).

They have appealed for anyone who may have information about the pets to call the station in Mula on 96 866 08 20.

A spokesman explained that dogs were trapped ‘without any chance of getting out due to the slippery materials used in these types of installations’.

