Call for urgent action at accident blackspot

Residents are calling for road safety measures on a busy section of road in San Miguel de Salinas, which has seen an increasing number of accidents recently with traffic avoiding the AP-7 motorway toll and the CV-95 being cut off for work on Lo Quiles bridge.

The first 150 metres of the CV-940 in the municipality includes a tight curve, the junctions with the CV-95 and the CV-941, and a crossroads with the local cemetery in one direction and a lane leading to farms in the other.

The San Miguel Arcángel residents’ association has sent a written request, signed by 135 residents who habitually use this road for work, to the regional government roads department and the town hall.

The most urgent action, they argue, is for the continuous double line that prohibits overtaking to be extended and a signpost marking the end of this prohibition to be moved a few metres further forward until after all the above-mentioned junctions on the way towards Los Montesinos and Benijófar.

In the mid-term, the ‘ideal and necessary solution’ would be a roundabout, like the one at the northern entrance to the municipality, where the CV-941 and CV-940 could meet perpendicular to the CV-95, the residents claim.

To reduce the likelihood of accidents at this ‘obsolete and dangerous’ point, the association is hoping the roads department will act promptly, as it is doing to resolve the subsidence of the bridge over Lo Quiles ravine.