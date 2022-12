A 68-year-old British man has been accused of killing his 56-year-old partner at Camposol urbanisation in Mazarrón.

The suspect faces a charge of homicide and has been remanded in custody by a Totana judge.

A neighbour had alerted the security services, reporting that the British woman was unconscious outside the property and was not breathing, according to state news agency EFE.

