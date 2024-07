Firefighters were called out when a cat suffered a fall and got stuck between a large kitchen fridge and a wall.

The events occurred in El Campello yesterday morning.

A spokesman for the provincial brigade explained the property owners were unable to move the fridge for fear of crushing the cat and two firefighters were required to free the hapless pet.

Posting a photo on their social media, they stated: “We present Peluso to you, who gave a real fright to its owners.”