The new, streamlined regional government was announced by Partido Popular (PP) president Carlos Mazón on Wednesday, with 10 departments – two fewer than the previous administration – three of which will be run by far-right party Vox.

Sr Mazón said this would enable them to cut ‘political spending’, assuring that ‘more can be done and better’ with less financial resources dedicated to the structure of the government.

