Torrevieja town hall announced today (Thursday) that the municipality now has more than 100,000 inhabitants on the municipal register (padrón).

A council spokesman said the figure of 100,421 residents ‘consolidates the town as the third most populated municipality in Alicante province’.

In the municipality there are 23,485 residents aged between 60 and 80; with 5,431 aged between 80 and 100; and 21 aged over 100 (six men and 15 women).

