Summer security reinforcements for Orihuela Costa

By Alex Watkins

ORIHUELA town hall presented its local police and emergencies personnel for the coast on Monday, and explained how they have been reinforced during the summer.

The local police team consists of an inspector; four senior officers; 27 officers to deal with daily incidents (calls, alerts, taking crime reports, etc.); 16 to prevent fly-tipping and squatting and monitor hospitality businesses; 14 on the night shift; four on the maritime service and a caretaker, making a total of 66 assigned to Orihuela Costa.

Councillor for security Mónica Pastor said this is a ‘significant increase to guarantee the security and wellbeing of all citizens and visitors’.

Material resources have also been increased for the summer, she assured, explaining that the maritime service has two jet-skis, while for patrols on land the police have four motorbikes and six patrol cars, and the aerial measures unit (UMAO) has two specially trained officers to deploy an increased, but unspecified number of drones around the coast, ‘to enable more effective vigilance and a rapid response in case of emergencies’.

Sra Pastor also called on the public to ‘maintain a safe environment’.

Regarding emergencies, the councillor responsible, Víctor Valverde said means have also been reinforced with a first response vehicle available seven days a week and a semi-rigid boat which can be brought to the coast if needed.

Emergency personnel and Protección Civil volunteers will coordinate with the local police and fire brigade, and can call for support from neighbouring Pilar de la Horadada.

The councillor for the coast, Manuel Mestre and mayor Pepe Vegara also attended the presentation and said they were ‘satisfied’ and ‘proud’ respectively with the means that have been assigned to preserve security.