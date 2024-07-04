All in the mind

Alicante museum of fine art (MUBAG) is hosting an exhibition of works from the collection of the Spanish businesswoman and art collector Candela A. Soldevilla.

‘Studiolo’ contains a total of 36 pieces – 30 sculptures, four drawings, one oil in canvas and one photograph, by such acclaimed artists as Egon Schiele, David Nash, Eduardo Arroyo and Ana Laura Aláez.

The protagonist of the exhibition is the head, which is ‘understood to be a container of thought’.

“As diverse as the artists who are part of this exhibition are the themes they deal with and the techniques they use, since the exhibition includes sculptures in bronze, wood, resin and even dental plaster, as well as photographs, an oil painting and drawings, although the central theme of all of them is the head,” explained Studiolo curator Alicia Ventura.

The exhibition is open to the public until February next year.

Admission is free.

Further information is available at www.mubag.es