Bathers are being urged to take care in the water after it was revealed that 67 people lost their lives by drowning in Valencia last year – more than any other region in Spain.

The regional health authority has published a press release recommending that ‘people err on the side of caution in order to enjoy their swim’.

They offered advice designed to ensure that people are safe when they go for a swim in the sea, at pools, inland rivers and other sites.

