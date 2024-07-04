Motorway manoeuvres

Alicante province firefighters reported this week that they have been called out to incidents on the motorways.

On Tuesday night a car caught fire on the hard shoulder of the AP-7 at the Los Montesinos exit.

“When we arrived the smoke and flames had destroyed most of the vehicle,” said a brigade spokesman.

They extinguished the fire quickly, but only a burned out shell was left.

No injuries were reported.

And on Monday, firefighters from Villena joined colleagues from Albacete province after a large HGV turned over and blocked the A-33 motorway.

The spokesman explained that the driver was injured and had to be helped out of the cab of the vehicle.

A large amount of fuel was spilled on the carriageway which the teams cleaned up before the road could be reopened.