A loggerhead turtle laid 111 eggs at a Denia beach in the early hours of Friday morning.

It is the third nesting in a week on the coast of the Valencia region, following the successful attempts at Oliva and Denia’s Playa Marineta Casiana.

On this occasion the spot chosen by the mother was the Playa de Les Marines to the north of Denia port.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News