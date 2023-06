Archaeologists believe they will be able to successfully recover an ancient Phoenician fishing boat, known as the Mazarrón 2, which was discovered almost intact on the seabed off Playa de la Isla, Mazarrón, in Murcia region in 1995.

A detailed inspection of the shipwreck, which dates from the 7th century BC, has enabled experts to document previously unknown details about the construction of this local vessel made using traditional Phoenician methods.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News