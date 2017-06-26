12-hour taxi strike warning

Following on from the local two hour stoppage on Tuesday May 30, Spanish taxi drivers have called for a general strike on Thursday (June 29), starting at 9.00 until 21.00. They are protesting against the likes of Uber and Cabify, privately run taxi companies available through booking apps.

Those that have made bookings with private taxis and transfer companies are advised to contact the company you made the booking with check it is still being honoured. Public transport is expected to be extra busy so allow extra time if making a journey.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper