Unmarried partner network dismantled

0
9

NATIONAL Police officers have intercepted and dismantled an organisation that gave Spanish women and migrant men the official status of unmarried partners in order for the men to legalise their situation.
The organisation completed their illegal acts in Sagunto (Valencia), although they also had dealings in Morocco, Belgium, France and Italy, which is why Europol teamed up with the Spanish national forces to execute the operation.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.