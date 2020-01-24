Unmarried partner network dismantled

NATIONAL Police officers have intercepted and dismantled an organisation that gave Spanish women and migrant men the official status of unmarried partners in order for the men to legalise their situation.

The organisation completed their illegal acts in Sagunto (Valencia), although they also had dealings in Morocco, Belgium, France and Italy, which is why Europol teamed up with the Spanish national forces to execute the operation.

